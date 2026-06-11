Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,057 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,640 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $190.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $81.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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