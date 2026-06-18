NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Holdings Cut by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,184 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 22,286 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,714.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.69.

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NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $132.16 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $189.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.24 and a 200-day moving average of $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.49 and a beta of 1.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Further Reading

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