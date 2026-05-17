NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Acquired by Hiddenite Capital Partners LP

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP grew its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for 1.9% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 179 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3,714.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 1,970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 150.27 and a beta of 1.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.64 and a 52-week high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRG

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,693,291.75. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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