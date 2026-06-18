NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,956 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3,714.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Evercore began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $143.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.05. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.53%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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