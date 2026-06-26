NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,790 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of NRG Energy worth $72,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 571,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $91,026,000 after buying an additional 276,157 shares during the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 90,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 277,027 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,329 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $198,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,483 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NRG Energy Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NRG stock opened at $146.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $189.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 172.66 and a beta of 1.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. NRG Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.92.

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NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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