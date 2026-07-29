NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,702 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 68,476 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average of $148.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. NRG Energy's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NRG Energy's payout ratio is 223.53%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $184.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $201.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRG

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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