NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Stock Holdings Increased by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $24,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,868,408 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,730,685,000 after buying an additional 234,666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,222,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $910,324,000 after acquiring an additional 82,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $790,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $305,817,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.92.

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Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $136.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.65 and a beta of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $138.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.98.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is 223.53%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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