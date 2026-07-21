Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,325,200 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 850,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in NU were worth $33,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $763,792,000. Larch Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $605,829,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,370,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809,644 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 29,813,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NU by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,141,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449,834 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NU from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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