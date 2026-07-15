Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 967.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,531 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 395,631 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in NU were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $763,792,000. Larch Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $605,829,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at $406,757,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,370,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of NU by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 29,813,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

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