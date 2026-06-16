Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,559 shares of the company's stock after selling 115,875 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP's holdings in NU were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in NU by 14,810.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in NU by 5,448.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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NU Stock Up 2.1%

NU stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NU declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NU

In other news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

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