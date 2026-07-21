Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,129 shares of the company's stock after selling 226,729 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in NU were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its position in NU by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 783,000 shares of the company's stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 361,000 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of NU by 1,045.3% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 311,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 284,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,814,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,401,000 after buying an additional 1,037,438 shares during the last quarter. Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S boosted its position in shares of NU by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 5,074,732 shares of the company's stock worth $84,951,000 after buying an additional 4,249,632 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna lowered NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NU

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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