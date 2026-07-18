Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Sold by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,665 shares of the company's stock after selling 162,984 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in NU were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NU by 14,810.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 5,448.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NU from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:NU opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NU

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NU, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NU wasn't on the list.

While NU currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here