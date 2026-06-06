Nuance Investments LLC Has $79.33 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,789 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 91,972 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up approximately 8.7% of Nuance Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Clorox worth $79,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,735,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,972 shares of the company's stock worth $334,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,471 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,995,590 shares of the company's stock worth $492,656,000 after acquiring an additional 750,415 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6,907.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749,703 shares of the company's stock worth $75,593,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,856,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $103.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.31. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $132.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

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