Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,940 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Nucor were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates: Nucor reported adjusted earnings of $4.84 per share versus the $4.46 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $10.40 billion, above expectations of $10.15 billion. Revenue increased 23% year over year, and adjusted earnings were well above the $2.60 reported in the prior-year quarter. Nucor Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Nucor reported adjusted earnings of $4.84 per share versus the $4.46 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $10.40 billion, above expectations of $10.15 billion. Revenue increased 23% year over year, and adjusted earnings were well above the $2.60 reported in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Record shipments and stronger pricing boosted profitability: Record steel-mill shipments, higher average selling prices and solid demand drove consolidated net earnings to $1.16 billion, up from $743 million in the first quarter and $603 million a year earlier. Nucor posts record steel shipments on higher pricing, strong demand

Record steel-mill shipments, higher average selling prices and solid demand drove consolidated net earnings to $1.16 billion, up from $743 million in the first quarter and $603 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management expects further improvement: Nucor said it expects higher consolidated reported earnings in the third quarter, suggesting that improving steel demand, pricing and volumes may continue supporting results. Nucor beats quarterly results on strong pricing, demand

Nucor said it expects higher consolidated reported earnings in the third quarter, suggesting that improving steel demand, pricing and volumes may continue supporting results. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain supportive: Nucor returned approximately $479 million through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter, including the repurchase of about 1.53 million shares. The company also affirmed its regular cash dividend. Nucor could be undervalued on Q2 results and dividend affirmation

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $265.51 on Wednesday. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $131.32 and a 12 month high of $270.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 7.99%.The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Nucor's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $2,729,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,187.90. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 33,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $7,462,455.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 243,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,914,312.13. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,930 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nucor from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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