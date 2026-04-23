Nutanix $NTNX Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Free Report) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,400 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 93,854 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nutanix by 102.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 868,143 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 438,268 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 222.8% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 353,511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,221,000 after buying an additional 244,006 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,734.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,380 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,129,000 after buying an additional 192,294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 674.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,590 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 53,640 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,517,888 shares of the technology company's stock worth $181,734,000 after buying an additional 653,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company's stock.

Get Nutanix alerts: Sign Up

Nutanix Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $83.36. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Nutanix had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $722.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Nutanix from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nutanix from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Nutanix from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Get Our Latest Report on NTNX

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nutanix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nutanix wasn't on the list.

While Nutanix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here