Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Sold by Family Manage LLC

Family Manage LLC cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,312 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,307 shares during the quarter. Family Manage LLC's holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,338,606 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,713,000 after buying an additional 13,313,817 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,635,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nutrien by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,928,534 shares of the company's stock worth $551,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,673 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG raised its stake in Nutrien by 1,373.6% during the 1st quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 1,534,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $99,603,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $68.18 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The stock's 50-day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Nutrien from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nutrien from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

See Also

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