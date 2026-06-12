Nuveen LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Nuveen LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 368,303 shares during the quarter. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Gilead Sciences worth $774,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $125.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Wall Street Zen cut Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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