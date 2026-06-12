Nuveen LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Nuveen LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,608,026 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 524,495 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.5% of Nuveen LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nuveen LLC owned 0.49% of AbbVie worth $1,966,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock worth $41,155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 448,554 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,044,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,888,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.5% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,024,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE ABBV opened at $225.04 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The business's 50 day moving average is $210.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here