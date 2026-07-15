nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 292.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,418 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $3,284,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,312,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,171,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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nVent Electric Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:NVT opened at $161.52 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $166.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $189.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,743,259.32. This represents a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,250. The trade was a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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