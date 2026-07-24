nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,379 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,192 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of nVent Electric worth $19,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,134 shares of the company's stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $12,023,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company's stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,696,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,647,000 after buying an additional 419,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,014 shares of the company's stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $158.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $184.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This trade represents a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $190.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVT

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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