NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Boosted by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,282 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.8% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $276.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $225.32 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $236.54. The company's fifty day moving average price is $192.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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