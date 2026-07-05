NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's 2nd Largest Position

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248,250 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 73,445 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 6.6% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $393,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.34 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, President Capital raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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