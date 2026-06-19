NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Invesco Ltd.'s Largest Position

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,239,504 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 446,178 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.1% of Invesco Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.59% of NVIDIA worth $26,714,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $209.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. President Capital increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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