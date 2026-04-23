NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Jackson Square Capital LLC's Largest Position

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,887 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.0% of Jackson Square Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $202.50 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.02 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC set a $310.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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