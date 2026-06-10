NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s Largest Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991,086 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 364,932 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.5% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $557,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 482.3% during the fourth quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,793 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770,937 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $143,780,000 after purchasing an additional 82,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock worth $332,629,083. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $140.85 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $204.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. New Street Research dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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