NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s Largest Position

Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,382 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 9.4% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $74,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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