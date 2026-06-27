NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Rainier Family Wealth Inc.'s 2nd Largest Position

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,716 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 6.0% of Rainier Family Wealth Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $192.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $151.49 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.66 and a 200 day moving average of $193.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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