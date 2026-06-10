NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Rothschild Investment LLC's Largest Position

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,692 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.3% of Rothschild Investment LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rothschild Investment LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $78,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,622,461 shares of company stock valued at $332,629,083 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. President Capital lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.85 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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