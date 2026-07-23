NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Sovran Advisors LLC's 8th Largest Position

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,825 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.6% of Sovran Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sovran Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $212.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA and the Naval Postgraduate School said NVIDIA donated a supercomputer using its latest chips to a nonprofit tied to the institution, highlighting expanding adoption of its AI hardware in U.S. defense and research. Reuters: Nvidia donates supercomputer to U.S. military university

NVIDIA and the Naval Postgraduate School said NVIDIA donated a supercomputer using its latest chips to a nonprofit tied to the institution, highlighting expanding adoption of its AI hardware in U.S. defense and research. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said NVIDIA’s Vera CPU launch is intensifying the AI server CPU battle and kept a Buy rating with a $350 target, suggesting the company could expand beyond GPUs into a larger share of AI infrastructure spending. Yahoo Finance: BofA sees server CPU TAM hitting $170bn by 2030 as NVIDIA takes on AMD

Bank of America said NVIDIA’s Vera CPU launch is intensifying the AI server CPU battle and kept a Buy rating with a $350 target, suggesting the company could expand beyond GPUs into a larger share of AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted NVIDIA as a beneficiary of the broader AI capex cycle, with bullish takes pointing to cheaper AI models, sovereign AI demand, and continued chip spending that could support long-term growth. Zacks: Can NVIDIA's Sovereign AI Push Unlock New Revenue Streams Now?

Several articles highlighted NVIDIA as a beneficiary of the broader AI capex cycle, with bullish takes pointing to cheaper AI models, sovereign AI demand, and continued chip spending that could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also gained support from market momentum and technical traders, with reports that the stock cleared an early buy trigger ahead of Alphabet earnings and that the semiconductor rebound is being treated as a positioning reset, not a collapse in demand. Investor's Business Daily: Nvidia Hits Buy Trigger With Alphabet Earnings Due

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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