NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Vest Financial LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,292 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Vest Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $123,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 revenue and EPS topped estimates, showing demand for NVIDIA’s AI chips remains exceptional.

Record Q1 revenue and EPS topped estimates, showing demand for NVIDIA’s AI chips remains exceptional. Positive Sentiment: Data center revenue surged again, confirming NVIDIA’s dominance in AI infrastructure and compute.

Data center revenue surged again, confirming NVIDIA’s dominance in AI infrastructure and compute. Positive Sentiment: The company added an $80 billion buyback and sharply increased its dividend, signaling confidence and capital return strength.

The company added an $80 billion buyback and sharply increased its dividend, signaling confidence and capital return strength. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s venture arm backed French quantum startup Alice & Bob, reinforcing its strategic push into emerging compute technologies. Article Title

NVIDIA’s venture arm backed French quantum startup Alice & Bob, reinforcing its strategic push into emerging compute technologies. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts lifted price targets across the board, but the stock’s response has been restrained as expectations remain extremely high.

Analysts lifted price targets across the board, but the stock’s response has been restrained as expectations remain extremely high. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA is reorganizing reporting into Data Center and Edge Computing, which better reflects the business but may make comparisons harder near term.

NVIDIA is reorganizing reporting into Data Center and Edge Computing, which better reflects the business but may make comparisons harder near term. Negative Sentiment: The company’s Q2 outlook excludes any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful market out of the near-term forecast.

The company’s Q2 outlook excludes any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful market out of the near-term forecast. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious that AI competition is intensifying and that NVIDIA may be priced for perfection after a huge run.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 110.48%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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