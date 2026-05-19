NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC's 10th Largest Position

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,378 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.3% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $222.32 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day moving average is $188.51. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms remain bullish ahead of earnings, with KeyBanc, DA Davidson, Morgan Stanley and Wedbush all raising price targets to as high as $300, citing continued momentum from Blackwell and the coming Rubin platform. Article Title

Several Wall Street firms remain bullish ahead of earnings, with KeyBanc, DA Davidson, Morgan Stanley and Wedbush all raising price targets to as high as $300, citing continued momentum from Blackwell and the coming Rubin platform. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to point to strong AI datacenter demand and a likely “beat-and-raise” quarter, with analysts and investors expecting another huge revenue print and strong guidance. Article Title

Coverage continues to point to strong AI datacenter demand and a likely “beat-and-raise” quarter, with analysts and investors expecting another huge revenue print and strong guidance. Positive Sentiment: Hedge-fund filings showing managers such as Tiger Global, Bridgewater, Soros Fund Management and D1 Capital adding to NVDA stakes reinforce institutional confidence in the stock. Article Title

Hedge-fund filings showing managers such as Tiger Global, Bridgewater, Soros Fund Management and D1 Capital adding to NVDA stakes reinforce institutional confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the recent news flow is centered on investor positioning and earnings anticipation, including options-market activity, prediction-market bets, and broad media attention ahead of the report. Article Title

Most of the recent news flow is centered on investor positioning and earnings anticipation, including options-market activity, prediction-market bets, and broad media attention ahead of the report. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that expectations are extremely high, the options market is signaling volatility, and any miss or cautious guidance could disappoint investors. Article Title

Some commentary warns that expectations are extremely high, the options market is signaling volatility, and any miss or cautious guidance could disappoint investors. Negative Sentiment: Bearish analysis is also emerging around valuation and demand sustainability, with one report arguing that political backlash against data centers and a shift toward more CPU-centric architectures could pressure future GPU demand. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, William Blair set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $278.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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