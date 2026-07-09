NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Boosted by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,864 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of First Pacific Financial's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reaffirmed its bullish stance, saying NVIDIA remains a top AI stock and could keep a 65% to 70%+ share of AI capital spending. Article Title

Bank of America reaffirmed its bullish stance, saying NVIDIA remains a top AI stock and could keep a 65% to 70%+ share of AI capital spending. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports frame NVDA as a value opportunity after its selloff, with analysts citing a cheaper valuation despite record revenue and strong long-term AI demand. Article Title

Multiple reports frame NVDA as a value opportunity after its selloff, with analysts citing a cheaper valuation despite record revenue and strong long-term AI demand. Neutral Sentiment: China may allow limited purchases of NVIDIA H200 chips by major AI firms, which could support sales but would likely be tightly capped. Article Title

China may allow limited purchases of NVIDIA H200 chips by major AI firms, which could support sales but would likely be tightly capped. Negative Sentiment: Reports that DeepSeek is developing its own AI chip revived concerns that large customers are trying to reduce dependence on NVIDIA hardware. Article Title

Reports that DeepSeek is developing its own AI chip revived concerns that large customers are trying to reduce dependence on NVIDIA hardware. Negative Sentiment: Speculation that NVIDIA’s Kyber rack-scale system could be delayed has pressured sentiment, even though the company publicly denied a delay. Article Title

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $204.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $161.16 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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