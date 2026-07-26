NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,948 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.4% of Nwam LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nwam LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9%

NVIDIA stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $207.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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