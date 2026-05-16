NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Reduced by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,991 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 4.6% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. HSBC set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $276.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.4%

NVDA stock opened at $225.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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