NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $276.56.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $225.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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