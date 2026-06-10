NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,596,751 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 79,992 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,043,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NVDA opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $140.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock worth $332,629,083. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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