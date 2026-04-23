NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.4% of Weaver Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weaver Capital Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.02 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.08 and a 200-day moving average of $185.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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