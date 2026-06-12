NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Xponance LLC

Xponance LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,020,882 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 82,395 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 8.4% of Xponance LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Xponance LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,122,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,244,133,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,180,313,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,635,969,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.85 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.25 and a 200-day moving average of $191.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates for NVIDIA, signaling stronger long-term profit expectations and reinforcing the market’s view that AI demand remains durable.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates for NVIDIA, signaling stronger long-term profit expectations and reinforcing the market’s view that AI demand remains durable. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and Yahoo Finance reported that NVIDIA has begun pitching its new Vera CPUs to Chinese clients, with orders potentially starting now and availability as soon as August, which could open another revenue stream if shipments materialize. Article Title

Reuters and Yahoo Finance reported that NVIDIA has begun pitching its new Vera CPUs to Chinese clients, with orders potentially starting now and availability as soon as August, which could open another revenue stream if shipments materialize. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted NVIDIA’s deepening role in AI infrastructure, including partnerships with Microsoft on agentic AI deployment, Abridge in healthcare AI, and participation in KKR’s new $10 billion Helix Digital Infrastructure venture with Vistra and Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund.

Multiple reports highlighted NVIDIA’s deepening role in AI infrastructure, including partnerships with Microsoft on agentic AI deployment, Abridge in healthcare AI, and participation in KKR’s new $10 billion Helix Digital Infrastructure venture with Vistra and Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive, with commentary from Wedbush and KeyBanc calling NVIDIA undervalued and pointing to unusually strong Blackwell GPU demand, which supports the stock’s longer-term upside case.

Analysts remain constructive, with commentary from Wedbush and KeyBanc calling NVIDIA undervalued and pointing to unusually strong Blackwell GPU demand, which supports the stock’s longer-term upside case. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA also announced its annual stockholder meeting for June 24, which is routine corporate news and unlikely by itself to move the stock.

NVIDIA also announced its annual stockholder meeting for June 24, which is routine corporate news and unlikely by itself to move the stock. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor selling and market weakness have weighed on NVIDIA recently, with investors showing less willingness to reward every AI name equally, creating near-term volatility even amid strong fundamentals.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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