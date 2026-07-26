NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,065 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9%

NVDA stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's 50-day moving average is $207.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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