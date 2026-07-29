NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,009 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. Storen Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,652,420 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,970,704,000 after acquiring an additional 936,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $197.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $206.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.98. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang is emphasizing robotics and “physical AI” as the next major growth market, spanning autonomous machines, vehicles, factories and data centers. The company’s expanded Agent Toolkit, PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries are also being adopted by Cadence, Siemens, Synopsys, Samsung and Silvaco, supporting a broader software-and-platform ecosystem beyond GPU sales. NVIDIA robotics growth article

CEO Jensen Huang is emphasizing robotics and “physical AI” as the next major growth market, spanning autonomous machines, vehicles, factories and data centers. The company’s expanded Agent Toolkit, PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries are also being adopted by Cadence, Siemens, Synopsys, Samsung and Silvaco, supporting a broader software-and-platform ecosystem beyond GPU sales. Positive Sentiment: New strategic relationships with Safe Superintelligence, OpenAI, NAVER and other infrastructure partners could increase demand for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin and Blackwell systems. Analysts remain broadly bullish, with reported price targets well above current trading levels. NVIDIA Safe Superintelligence investment article

New strategic relationships with Safe Superintelligence, OpenAI, NAVER and other infrastructure partners could increase demand for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin and Blackwell systems. Analysts remain broadly bullish, with reported price targets well above current trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA is reportedly discussing a potential backstop of up to $250 billion for OpenAI’s Ohio data-center project, alongside a much larger overall infrastructure plan. The arrangement could lock in substantial future chip demand, but it would also expand NVIDIA’s role from supplier to financier and expose it to OpenAI’s creditworthiness and project-execution risks. NVIDIA OpenAI financing article

NVIDIA is reportedly discussing a potential backstop of up to $250 billion for OpenAI’s Ohio data-center project, alongside a much larger overall infrastructure plan. The arrangement could lock in substantial future chip demand, but it would also expand NVIDIA’s role from supplier to financier and expose it to OpenAI’s creditworthiness and project-execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that vendor-backed AI infrastructure spending represents circular financing rather than organic customer demand. Reports that NVIDIA could guarantee OpenAI-related obligations helped trigger a broad chip-stock selloff, while rising default-insurance costs have intensified balance-sheet concerns. NVIDIA default insurance costs article

Investors remain concerned that vendor-backed AI infrastructure spending represents circular financing rather than organic customer demand. Reports that NVIDIA could guarantee OpenAI-related obligations helped trigger a broad chip-stock selloff, while rising default-insurance costs have intensified balance-sheet concerns. Negative Sentiment: Taiwanese authorities reportedly detained an NVIDIA employee in a probe involving alleged diversion of Super Micro AI servers to China. Although no wrongdoing by NVIDIA has been established, the investigation raises additional export-control, legal and reputational risks. Intensifying Chinese competition and weakness across Asian chip stocks are adding pressure to the sector. Taiwan NVIDIA employee investigation article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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