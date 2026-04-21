NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,032 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.7% of Talbot Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Talbot Financial LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm's 50-day moving average is $183.61 and its 200-day moving average is $185.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.04 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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