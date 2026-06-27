NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by AGP Franklin LLC

AGP Franklin LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,022 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 6.5% of AGP Franklin LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. AGP Franklin LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6%

NVIDIA stock opened at $192.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $151.49 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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