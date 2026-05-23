NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,694 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,381,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NVDA opened at $215.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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