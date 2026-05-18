NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,025 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.1% of Kercheville Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $60,201,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,739 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,261 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $225.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $192.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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