NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,151,950 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 436,215 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 9.7% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $903,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50 day moving average is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.51. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.34 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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