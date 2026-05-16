NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,179 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $225.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC set a $310.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $276.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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