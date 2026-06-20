NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Blue Capital Inc.

Blue Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Blue Capital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blue Capital Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,468,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. SB Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Catalyst Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,271,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 337,793 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $62,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.03 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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