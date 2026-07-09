NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Element Squared LLC

Element Squared LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,027 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 13,304 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.7% of Element Squared LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Element Squared LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. President Capital lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citic Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $204.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.66 and a 200-day moving average of $194.15. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $161.16 and a one year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reaffirmed its bullish stance, saying NVIDIA remains a top AI stock and could keep a 65% to 70%+ share of AI capital spending. Article Title

Bank of America reaffirmed its bullish stance, saying NVIDIA remains a top AI stock and could keep a 65% to 70%+ share of AI capital spending. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports frame NVDA as a value opportunity after its selloff, with analysts citing a cheaper valuation despite record revenue and strong long-term AI demand. Article Title

Multiple reports frame NVDA as a value opportunity after its selloff, with analysts citing a cheaper valuation despite record revenue and strong long-term AI demand. Neutral Sentiment: China may allow limited purchases of NVIDIA H200 chips by major AI firms, which could support sales but would likely be tightly capped. Article Title

China may allow limited purchases of NVIDIA H200 chips by major AI firms, which could support sales but would likely be tightly capped. Negative Sentiment: Reports that DeepSeek is developing its own AI chip revived concerns that large customers are trying to reduce dependence on NVIDIA hardware. Article Title

Reports that DeepSeek is developing its own AI chip revived concerns that large customers are trying to reduce dependence on NVIDIA hardware. Negative Sentiment: Speculation that NVIDIA’s Kyber rack-scale system could be delayed has pressured sentiment, even though the company publicly denied a delay. Article Title

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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