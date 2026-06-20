NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,523 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 1,545,223 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $168,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.03 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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