NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,300 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.4% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.04 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,318,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $605,701,198.44. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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